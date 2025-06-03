Charles ‘Chuck’ Henry RockwellMay 10, 1949 — May 15, 2025

Charles “Chuck” Henry Rockwell, a lifelong resident of Aberdeen Washington, passed away on May 15, 2025. Born on May 10, 1949, Chuck lived a life defined by laughter, grit, and a personality that could hardly be contained.

The son of AudreyBelle Carolina Rockwell (DePew) and James Henry Rockwell, Chuck grew up alongside his brothers Roy (who preceded him in death in 2017) and Bruce Rockwell. Known for his quick wit, he had a talent for lighting up a room with nothing more than a smile and a perfectly timed joke.

In 1970, Chuck applied to serve in the United States Army. Due to an earlier arm injury he was honorably discharged before basic training. He then poured his energy into a hardworking life that matched his larger-than-life personality — working as a Service Manager at Office Supply and later spending decades at Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company in Aberdeen, starting in the early 1970s and retiring in 2008.

Chuck’s passions ran deep — he had a love for motorcycles, classic cars, and all creatures great and small. A proud long-time member of the Pushrods Car Club, he could be found at shows and behind the wheel of his favorite rides, always cracking jokes and turning heads. Just as strong as his love for chrome and horsepower was his soft spot for animals. Whether it was a stray that needed feeding or a pet in need of a little extra attention, Chuck had a heart that made room for them all.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Myra Rockwell (Gradl), whom he married in 1998. He also leaves behind his brother Bruce Rockwell, his children Tina Graham (Rockwell), Audra Sanders (Rockwell), and Mike Weber; step-sons Sean McCormick and Mark McCormick; his grandchildren Marie Arnold (Graham), Charles Graham, Charles Sanders, and Trevor Sanders, Emma McCormick; and his great-grandson, Maverick Graham.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion, 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen, WA 98520. Friends, family, and fellow jokesters are invited to attend and honor Chuck the way he would’ve wanted — by sharing laughs, telling stories, and remembering a man whose personality was unstoppable.