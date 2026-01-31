Charles Amos Jhanson, age 76, of Elma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 19, 2026 at Summit Pacific Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Charles was born on March 27,1949, in Elma, Washington to parents Ogden Jhanson and Marguerite (Borden) Jhanson.

Charles grew up in the Matlock, Satsop and Elma areas. He graduated from Elma High School in 1967. After high school Charles started working at White Star Lumber mill. Shortly after he was drafted in the Army, he was sent to Vietnam where he worked in transportation. He served his full term in Vietnam from 1969-1970. After he was discharged he became active with the Elma VFW, where he held various offices including Commander. Charles and his whole family had a large involvement with Bill Mann VFW Post 1948 in Elma. He also worked at McCleary plywood for several years. When the mill shut down, he then started working in Shelton at Simpson where he retired in 2013. Charles worked in the mill industry for 42 years.

In 1979 Charles married Nancy, his wife of 45 years. They both enjoyed the outdoors and spent time exploring the woods and hiking trails. Also, they spent many years square dancing with the Salty Sashayers in Shelton, Washington.

He loved playing cribbage, enjoyed spending many hours working in his woodshop and cutting his own firewood. Every summer he would spend days mowing fields. He loved being outdoors.

He was always industrious and he made sure to always stay busy. He was an exceptionally good man who would do anything for anyone. Everybody that worked with him LOVED working with him. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, at their family home; daughter Christy McAllister of Arizona; son Brad Urban (Valerie) of Glenoma; brothers Harley Jhanson (Sally) of Machias, Maine; and Wesley Jhanson (Jean) of Elma; sister, Shirley Spencer of Nevada. five grandkids, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

For those who would like to attend, a memorial will be held at the Salkum Cemetery, Friday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. in remembrance of Charles Amos Jhanson.