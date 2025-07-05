Carolyn Marie Oestreich, age 82, a resident of Cosmopolis, died on Feb. 3, 2025, in Aberdeen.

Carolyn Marie Oestreich, age 82, a resident of Cosmopolis, died on Feb. 3, 2025, in Aberdeen. Mrs. Oestreich was born on Aug. 6, 1942, in Aberdeen to Robert J. and Viola (Schweitzer) Trader.

She worked for Pearsons and J.C. Penney. On Dec. 29, 1962, she and Mike Oestreich were married. The couple made their home in Cosmopolis. She loved gardening (was a master gardener) and her pets.

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Brenda Oestreich; a son Bret Oestreich; three grandchildren, Jeremy Sherman, Jessica Swinhart and Aaliyaeh Bryson; three great-grandchildren, Alyzah, Odin and Maverick Swinhart; and two brothers Larry and Tom Trader.

In addition to her husband, Mike, a brother Robert Trader died previously.

An urn committal will be held at 10:00 am on July 8, 2025, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis.

Cremation arrangements made by Coleman Mortuary.

