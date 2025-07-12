Carol Rose (Fransen) Jones, 78, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, surrounded by her loving children.

Carol Rose (Fransen) Jones, 78, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Denver, Colorado to Claire and Olive Fransen.

Carol was one of five children, remaining in Denver for a short time before the family moved to Ashton, Idaho. Because her mother owned a restaurant in Ashton, Carol began working at an early age, helping her mother as a cook and waitress.

She later married Moris Wareham and had three children: Tori, Christy, and Shayne; they later divorced. Thereafter, she met Hubert Jones and moved to Aberdeen where she had her son, Spencer and her fifth child, daughter, Kari. Carol held various jobs throughout the years while raising her family. The family moved back and forth from Aberdeen and Ashton where Carol worked for both the Idaho and Washington State Department of Transportation. While working with WSDOT, she suffered an injury that took her out of work and into retirement.

In the early ‘90s, she decided to go back to school, receiving a GED and Associates degree with Grays Harbor College. Carol and Hubert later moved to Montana due to Hubert’s work as a timber faller, then moving back to Aberdeen several years later. In 2014, after 45 years of marriage, Hubert Jones passed away. Carol moved to Tacoma last year, living with her daughter, Kari, until her placement on Hospice, where she stayed with her son, Shayne, who cared for her until her passing.

Carol was a devoted member of Harbor City Church. She loved continuing her relationship with Jesus, and joining and serving the small groups within the church. Carol also provided and cooked many of the meals for these groups and many of the church’s functions. She loved to cook, and enjoyed finding and trying new recipes. Carol enjoyed taking drives, playing cards, ceramics, and scrolling on Facebook. She was a jack of all trades and very artistic with her talented skills in arts, crafts, and woodworking, even remodeling her own home.

Carol was the heart and soul of the family. She was very involved with her children and grandchildren, a devoted mother and nana, and will be dearly missed.

Carol is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Hubert Jones; her parents, brothers: David Moore and Hubert Fransen; and sister, Patricia Heskett. She will lovingly be remembered by her children: Tori Helberg of Aberdeen, Washington; Christy Wareham of Aberdeen; Shayne Wareham of Olympia, Washington; Spencer (Toni) Jones of Thief River Falls Minnesota; and Kari (Chelsey) Vadixx, of Tacoma, Washington; sister, Linda Michelson of Pocatello, Idaho; 13 grandchildren: Tami, Justin, Bradley, Nichole, Daniel, Skyler, Joshua, Trinity, Darian, Chelsea, Britnee, Aaron, and Andrew; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who were blessed by Carol’s love and generosity.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. to noon at Harbor City Church in Aberdeen, Washington. An urn committal ceremony will take place at the Schultz Atchley Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho on Aug. 28, 2025.

