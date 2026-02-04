Carol Leona (LeRoy, Anderson) Wilson

Carol Leona Wilson

Carol Leona Wilson, aged 79, passed away peacefully at her family home in Aberdeen, Washington, on Jan. 10, 2026, just a few weeks short of her 80th birthday.

Carol was born in Aberdeen to Andrew and Lila LeRoy. She was a lifelong resident of Grays Harbor living in both Hoquiam and Aberdeen. She went to school in Hoquiam and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1964. Known for her kindness and fun spirit, she enjoyed many friendships with school friends well into adulthood and made a lot of new friends along the way. She was an accomplished piano player which she enjoyed and on occasion played as a member of Hoquiam First Baptist Church. She married Ken Anderson in 1965 and had three sons. They divorced in 1990. She married Douglas “Skip” Wilson in 1992. Carol’s profession was bookkeeper and she would use those skills at various jobs over the years. She worked at Bigelow Chevrolet, Ellison Pontiac, Aberdeen Realty, the Culinary Union, Crown Distributing and Timberland Bank until retirement.

In addition to playing piano and visiting with friends, Carol loved her many pets; most recently Tiffy and Mandy. She loved her family and enjoyed the many get-togethers and support for her kids and grandkids at sporting events.

Carol is survived by her husband Skip at the family home, her sons Greg (Soo), Patrick (Liz) and Ryan (Cindy), and her grandchildren Kaylee, Sophia, Jack, Claire, Trey, Isabelle and Miley as well as stepson Corey (Amber) and step-grandson Dylon. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew, her mother Lila, and her brother Mickey.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hoquiam at 729 Eklund Ave. A reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Fern Hill Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at the Fern Hill Funeral.com