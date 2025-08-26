On Aug. 18, 2025, 87-year-old Carol Johanna Burich entered eternity with God and was reunited with her husband of 67 years Joe.

On Aug. 18, 2025, 87-year-old Carol Johanna Burich entered eternity with God and was reunited with her husband of 67 years Joe. Carol leaves behind two daughters, Lori Burich and Shannon Woodland (Tim); four granddaughters: Samantha Ragsdale (Justin), Jessica Christianson (Justin), Ashley Woodland and Abigail McCarter (Ian); three great-grandchildren, Tucker and Brody Ragsdale, and Blakely Christianson; sister-in-law Jenny Jamison; nieces: Daylene Gamboni, Nancy Harrison, Sharon Madson, Shelley Willet (Noel) and Kelley Gradwohl (Jack) and nephew, Harry Nelson Jr.

If you knew Carol, then you knew her smile, her amazing skills in the kitchen — she could cook for the U.S. 7th Fleet! and her love of gardening. One hundred percent Swedish, Carol kept up the family baking legacy making breads and many other delicious sweets throughout her lifetime. After retirement in the medical field, she joined the Master Gardeners and spent 15 plus years teaching what she loved and volunteering at the demonstration gardens at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds.

Caring about others, Carol spent 50 years a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, making lifelong friends and serving the community.

Carol was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Hoquiam, Washington to Edwin and Annie Nelson. She is proceeded in death by her sister, Goldie Mays and her brother, Harry Nelson Sr.

Per Carol’s request, there will be no funeral service.

In lieu of cards and flowers, please donate in memory of Carol Burich to the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties., PO Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541