Camille (Rubio) Bodey

Camille Bodey of North Bend, Washington passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2026. Camille was born on Jan. 30, 1937 in Aberdeen, Washington.

As a young girl she graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1955 and later earned an Associate Degree at Grays Harbor College. She married Carl LaVerne Bodey of Elma, Washington on June 12, 1959, and had four children. She was a devoted mother and wife for 66 years. She was a talented artist and a member of the North Bend Art Guild. She was a member of the Mt. Si Senior Center and was an active member in the Art Group and various classes. She loved to travel, including a trip to the Vatican City in Italy.

Camille is survived by her three sons and daughter, Carl Jr., Darin, Troy, and Felicia, eight grandchildren, James, Alex, Dalton, Brenden, Zackary, Isaiah, Justine, Jessica, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Father and Mother Feliciano (Falie) and Mary Rubio, and her beautiful son, Paul.

Camille attended Our Lady of Sorrows, in Snoqualmie, Washington where she found strength and solace in her faith. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed many years of fellowship and friendship with fellow parishioners, and her kindness and spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

She lived a life marked by grace, warmth and compassion, and her legacy of love will continue to resonate with her family and all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A funeral mass service will be held for family and friends at Our Lady of Sorrows, Snoqualmie, Washington on Jan. 22, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. Rosary will precede at 11 a.m. Burial service will take place Jan. 23, 2026 at 1:15 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington.