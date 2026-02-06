In Loving Memory

Bradley Arthur Todenhoft peacefully passed away with his loving wife by his side on Dec. 2, 2025. He was born on August 28, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington.

Brad grew up in Central Park, Washington and graduated in 1981 from Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen.

He was everybody’s friend with a personality larger than life. Brad had a beautiful soul with an even bigger heart. He was always ready for any adventure and had many passions. His favorite things in life were taking his son out boating, waterskiing, driving his truck, skydiving, watching the Huskies and Seahawks play, shooting his guns and his love for music. Above all else, family was everything to Brad. He loved spending time with his wife Teresa, his son Josh, family and friends and his new in-laws.

At the young age of 8, he started going out commercial fishing with his Dad in Westport and off the Oregon Coast. That instilled in Brad to become a hard worker.

At 16 he started working and then went on to bigger things.

During the ‘80s he worked at Quigg Brothers in Aberdeen, Washington and Hurst Construction Company in Sterling, Colorado. That is where his career of a heavy equipment operator began. He worked for 35 years, with such great pride, as a heavy equipment operator for Randles Sand & Gravel in Puyallup, Washington.

He has resided in Puyallup since 1990.

After 47 years he got back with his childhood sweetheart and they were married on July 4, 2025. It was a true love story.

He is survived by his wife Teresa (Broten) Todenhoft of Puyallup; his son Joshua Todenhoft of Peoria, Arizona; his stepson Alex Roland of Peoria, Arizona, his sister Tanya Lash of Central Park, Washington; his niece Riley Lash of Olympia, Washington and his nephew Chad Cokely of Montesano, Washington. His loss will leave a huge hole in all of our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Frederick Todenhoft and his mother Beverly Ann Todenhoft.

Brad will be honored for his courageous battle with Leukemia, all the love he gave and the life he lived.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 13, at The Lake Nahwatzel Lodge at 3 p.m.

Please bring a dish, it would be greatly appreciated!

Brad’s quote to live by — “I’m groovy baby. Have a Beautiful life”