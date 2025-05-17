Bonnie L. Zepp passed away on May 5, 2025, at the age of 81 at Providence Olympia Hospital after a brief illness.

Bonnie L. Zepp passed away on May 5, 2025, at the age of 81 at Providence Olympia Hospital after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Margaret McKeon. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gordon Zepp, daughter Nikki MacMillan (Kurt), son Mel Zepp (Jane), bonus daughter Tracey Niles (Donny), grandchildren Jordan, Aaron, Kristi, Eric, Steven and eight great-grandchildren.

Over the years Bonnie enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her favorite was a trip in their motor home to Alaska which they enjoyed with their dear friends. They were able to fish and explore the beautiful state.

She also had many animals during her lifetime. Bonnie considered her animals to be her kids. She had a special bond with her beloved cocker spaniel, Tori Marie.

Bonnie was an avid fisherwoman. Gordon and Bonnie managed a private fishing park at the Nemah River for over 15 years. They made many lifelong friends during their time on the river.

Bonnie was an amazing cook and she enjoyed making new recipes for her family and friends. One of her family’s favorites was her delicious Banana Cream Pie.

In remembrance of Bonnie, memorial contributions can be make to Providence Southwest Washington Foundation. We will forever be grateful for their kindness to Bonnie and her family during her illness.

There will be a private celebration of life with Bonnie’s family at a later date.