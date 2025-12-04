Bonnie June Anderson, 92, Aberdeen resident and well-known pianist and organist on the Harbor, died Monday morning, Nov. 10, 2025, at Westhaven Villa in Aberdeen, Washington.

Bonnie was born on June 4, 1933, in Greeley, Colorado to Orton Roscoe and Lois Ethel (Osborn) Painter. Soon after, her family moved to Nampa, Idaho, where she graduated from Northwest Nazarene Academy and then attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa. While attending NNC she played piano in the school’s quartet and met a young man from Aberdeen, Arlan Edwin Anderson. They fell in love and were married on Aug. 27, 1953, in Nampa. After a brief time in Seattle, the couple moved to Aberdeen, where they raised their family. They were very active in the Evangelical Covenant Church. Arlan passed away on Oct. 20, 2022.

Folks may remember Bonnie from her work at Dr. Bryant’s office, Dr. Pollock’s office, Grays Harbor College, and both Aberdeen hospitals. Bonnie concluded her working years as a self-employed medical transcriptionist until the age of 84, when she retired.

Because church fellowship was an integral part of her life, Bonnie was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church and later attended United Christian Church. She was a board member for the Union Gospel Mission and the Grays Harbor Christian School. She and Arlan also supported many mission organizations with outreach all over the world spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bonnie loved music and people. She and Arlan built a life of serving their God and Savior, Jesus Christ, through song. She was a founding member of the Music Factory in Elma, playing piano and organ there, as well as on their parade truck, “Notes of Praise.” Bonnie was a familiar face on the piano or organ at many local churches for weddings, funerals, and Sunday services.

Bonnie is survived by three daughters: Debbie McCluskey of Idaho; Jan (Kevin) Dahl of Hoquiam, and Lori (Bill) Friend of Middleton, Idaho. Her five grandchildren are Samantha Niemeyer, Peter Sieg, Melanie Hecht, Erika Calhoun and Anna Dahl. She also has nine great-grandchildren. Bonnie’s three brothers, Dick, Bud, and Dan Painter, preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life for Bonnie is tentatively scheduled for April 18, 2026, and details will follow in The Daily World.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, because of Bonnie’s passion for spreading the gospel, the family suggests donations to any of the following organizations: Christian Cable Ministries, United Christian Church, or Mission Aviation Fellowship (to assist the Rodney Dyrud missionary family, whom Bonnie supported).

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.