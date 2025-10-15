Our dear sister, Blanche Lucas has gone to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 80.

Our dear sister, Blanche Lucas has gone to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 80. She passed away on October 5, 2025, at her home.

She was born in Burdine, Kentucky on April 16, 1945. Her parents were Cassie and Esther (Church) Mullins. She was married to Elmer Milton (Deceased). She later married Garry Lucas (Deceased). She had no children. Her siblings are Ermine Mullins (Betty) (both deceased), Laura Brougher (Gary), Steve Mullins (Nancy), Debbie Williams (Roger), Joy Milton (Bob) and Paul Nichols (Vanessa). Blanche had numerous nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker. She had worked as a caretaker and also worked at the Dairy Queen for several years.

She loved gardening, canning, flowers and being with family. She loved life to its fullest. Blanche had great faith in God and shared it with others. Her body is again whole without pain and suffering. She has fought a good fight; she has finished her course and kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:6-8

The funeral will be on October 18, 2025, at Crossroads Church, Raymond, WA at 1:00 pm. Potluck reception to follow. Funeral arrangements are in care of Bayview Funeral Home, Raymond, WA.

Special thanks to Raymond Fire Dept., Willapa Harbor Hospital and Dr Steven Hill and staff.