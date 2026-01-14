Our beloved mother, Beverly Jean Goble, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2025, at the age of 81. She was the heart of our family and an endless source of love, laughter and support, and there are no words to describe how much she will be missed. Bev was born to Bill and Margaret Bender in Prosser, Washington on Oct. 28, 1944. She became the oldest sister of Jim, Jerry, Debbie and Sandy. Bev married Terrell Goble in 1963 and during their 52 years of marriage they raised two children, Barb Diaz (Tino) and Terrell Goble Jr. (Jennifer) in Prosser and later Montesano, Washington. Bev worked many jobs throughout her life but spent most of her work life as the business manager for Montesano School District.

Being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother were Bev’s favorite roles and boy was she great at all three. She was incredibly proud of her grandchildren: Lacey Ebert (Justin), Tino Zell, McKinley Bowles (Ryan), Tyler Goble, and Elaina Marin (Rolando) and simply adored her great-granddaughters Audrey and Maya Ebert.

Bev loved Jesus and her spiritual life was very important to her. She served in many capacities in the churches she attended during her life. The term servant-leader could have been coined simply from watching her support the ministries and leadership of her church. When not assisting her family or church in every way imaginable, Bev enjoyed using her creativity to sew, craft, garden, bake, entertain and plan events for her family and friends. Bev loved Christmas and her beautifully wrapped gifts and tablescapes rivaled any Pinterest board.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Sandy Tenbusch, brother Jerry Bender, and great nieces Shianne Bender and Lizzie Bradshaw. She will be profoundly missed by her surviving family, many cherished nieces and nephews, and a circle of friends who loved her dearly.

We will celebrate Bev’s beautiful life with a service at Montesano Community Church at a later date to be followed by an inurnment in Prosser, Washington.