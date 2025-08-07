Betty Jean VanBlaricom (Brooks), born to Claude Brooks and Arbie Brooks (Bacus) passed peacefully in her home in Montesano, Washington on June. 28, 2025.

Betty Jean VanBlaricom (Brooks), born to Claude Brooks and Arbie Brooks (Bacus) passed peacefully in her home in Montesano, Washington on June. 28, 2025.

Betty was born June 15, 1931, in Yakima, Washington. Her early years were spent in Wiley City, Washington, Ocean City, Washington, then as an adult in Aberdeen, Washington before finally moving to Montesano, Washington.

Betty married the love of her life, Lyle VanBlaricom, in Montesano in October 1950. Their son Michael Roy VanBlaricom was born in Aberdeen in 1952, then following a move to Southern California, their daughter Deberah Mae Middleton was born in 1953. Eventually the family moved back to the Grays Harbor area.

Betty stayed at home, raising her two children until they were teens, then she worked as a tutor for Grays Harbor College, at Kress department store, and also as a housekeeper at several motels in Aberdeen. When Betty stepped away from the workforce, her own children were grown, and she stepped into the role of babysitting her four grandchildren.

Betty had a variety of hobbies that she enjoyed. She was a fabulous baker. Her eclairs and chocolate chip cookies were the best around and pies and potato salad didn’t last long either. She had a love for antique dolls, Campbell’s Kids, and irons that she collected hundreds of over the years. She also had a green thumb like no other. The house was always surrounded by beautiful flowers.

Betty lived a wonderful, long life filled with family, friends, and making lifelong memories.

Betty is survived by her son Michael VanBlaricom (Shari VanBlaricom), and daughter Debbie Middleton (Jesse Middleton), grandkids Breanna Gentry (Bruce Englund), Tracy Dawson (Trent Dawson), Dustin VanBlaricom (Rose VanBlaricom), and Toni MacMillan (BJ MacMillan);great-grandkids Taylor Gentry, Evan Gentry, Dusti VanBlaricom, Haylie MacMillan, Lola VanBlaricom, Reegan Dawson, Ryker MacMillan, Michael Englund, Kyle Englund, and Bryce Englund.

A celebration of life for Betty and her husband Lyle is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Cosmopolis Lions Club.

Please take a moment to share your memories and messages of support for the family by signing the online guestbook at www.colemanmortuary.net.