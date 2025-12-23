Betty Jean Reeson passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Sharon Care Center in Centralia, Washington at the young age of 96.

She was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in Aberdeen to parents John and Aili Lundbom. After graduating from Weatherwax High School, she went on to work for Most Western Laundry, eventually undertaking a career as an Office Manager in both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam locations.

Betty married Donald Reeson and together they had two children, Jim and David. The couple later divorced.

She was a volunteer with the Aberdeen Eagles and the Aberdeen VFW. Betty’s creativity shone in the kitchen, where her love of collecting recipes, cooking, and celebrating the holidays brought warmth to every season. She also loved to knit and crochet, creating handmade pieces filled with love and care.

Betty will forever hold a special place in our hearts and will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her.

Betty leaves behind her beloved sons: Jim (Terre) Reeson, of Centralia, Washington and David (Crystal) Reeson, of Aberdeen, Washington; five grandchildren: Angie, Danielle, Georgia, Brandon, and Katelynn; many great-grandchildren as well as many great-great-grandchildren.

Betty will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.