Many obituaries start with the who, when and where of someone’s passing. I will get to that later, but first the most important thing: how my Mom impacted the lives of others. She was fiercely independent, stubborn, loyal, loving and never meant to bruise another’s feelings … truly a force to be reckoned with. She was not religious but had a personal faith that she would one day be reunited with my Dad when she died. She prepared us for her passing and gave us time to contemplate her life’s journey.

Betty Jean (Jackson) Roberts, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was born April 15, 1927, in Boulder, Colorado to Perry Jackson and Blanche (Yoder) Jackson Jovanovich. She moved to Grays Harbor in 1929, attended Hoquiam schools until 1942 when she moved to Aberdeen. She was proud to be a Bobcat and a member of the Class of 1945. (She organized their class reunions for 75 years.) Mom was a Song Queen in Aberdeen her senior year.

She would tell you her life began when my Dad (Elmer) spotted her and the other Aberdeen “song queens” standing on the corner of Wishkah and “I,” in front of the Becker Building, and proclaimed “I’m going to marry that girl.” He did on Sept. 6, 1945. I was born in August 1947, and so started the first chapter of my life with my Mom.

That first chapter was filled by a full time Mom, sparkplug of the PTA, Cub Scout den leader and Little League team mother extraordinaire. She never missed a game (an accomplishment repeated 30 years later with her grandchildren). Those early years were filled with square dancing and tent camping (often both on the same weekend). Think about what it took to cook, get ready to square dance and keep me occupied from a 9×9 canvas tent. In later years she and my Dad sponsored a slowpitch team, Hemlock Enterprises. They never missed a home game and traveled with the team to out-of-town tournaments and hosted the guys and their families at their home in Central Park every year. Although the Hemi’s didn’t win every game (OK not most), my folks were die-hard supporters.

She joined the work force in 1960 as a helper in the Aberdeen High School lunchroom. Over the next 28 years she moved up through the ranks to Head Cook (we all remember Wednesdays as cinnamon roll days) and retired as the District Nutritionist. However, the job she loved the most was that of wife, mother and grandmother.

Remember the square dancing? About 30 couples from the Harbor Haylofters and the Clamdiggers decided they needed a cocktail before dancing (there was no liquor when you square danced). So they got together and started a “dance group” with no name, just a phone list. They gathered monthly for more than 20 years, sharing that cocktail and appetizers and then heading to the Elks. Those Saturday nights at the Elks had more importance than just getting together with friends. I moved back to the Harbor after college and a group of friends would often go to the Elks on Saturday night. It was a real experience for a group of “youngsters” to share the dance floor with my Mom’s dance group. We were “out danced and out partied” every time.

Antique cars bit my Mom and Dad hard. They were active in local and regional car clubs, made swap meets a vacation and traveled to Australia for a world Model A convention. After restoring a 1930 Model “A” convertible Mom and Dad hit the road driving across the US to “leaf peep” in the Northeast, then south along the Atlantic, across the Southern US and then up the West Coast back home. It was a real testament to Mom’s patience to drive 5,000 miles with no AC and a dream fulfilled. They also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Alaska, many times to California and New Mexico as well as to Idaho and Oregon visiting their “kids” when they lived there.

Mom’s last chapter was spent at Channel Point in Hoquiam. Even though she first thought “we put her in the home” it didn’t take long for her to adopt the residents and staff and make it “home.” She livened up their social hours (she volunteered to bring olives if they would buy the gin) loved sharing tales about her first four chapters and played a mean game of Bingo. Betty died July 11, 2025, after nearly eight years at Channel Point. She left on her own terms and gave us time to share memories and say goodbye. We are grateful to the staff there for the kindness and caring they showed her.

Mom is lovingly remembered by her family: son, Mike and daughter-in-law Barb Roberts of Belfair, Washington; grandson and wife Jeff and Nissa Roberts, of Seaside, Oregon, granddaughter and husband Dana and Ethan Owens of Waukee, Iowa and the “greats”, McKenna Roberts, Evelyn Owens and Jeanie Owens. “They are all growing up too fast.” Her fifth generation, great-great-granddaughter, Elle Gebhardt is due on July 24. Mom so looked forward to meeting Baby Elle.

I guess I, her son Mike, was the first addition to the family. I am an “only” and she worked hard (maybe harder than I liked) to make certain I wasn’t a spoiled only. If you know me, she would feel she did her job if you asked me “what about your brothers and sisters?”

I hope this story reflects the events in her life and how she captured the hearts of so many folks doing so many different things. But, that’s not all. I carried one thing throughout my career that I didn’t realize was so important until I had a chance to work with young students at the University of Washington. I was the only person in the department who had worked in industry and had the opportunity to “advise” students about the world “out there.” When we talked about ethics, I said, it’s simple, “don’t do anything you can’t tell your mother.” It’s how I tried to live my life and I now know why that’s important. It’s my Mom setting an example for me every day.

Finally, yes finally. If someone asks you if you knew Betty and you say “yes,” count yourself fortunate and know you are better for having known her. If someone asks me “are you Betty Roberts’ son?” I proudly say yes, knowing just how much that answer means.

Betty’s life will be celebrated Tuesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Central Park Fire Department or Puget Sound Hospice.

