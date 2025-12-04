Betty Jean Buswell, 80, Cosmopolis resident and former case worker for DSHS, died Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, at her home in Cosmopolis, Washington.

Betty was born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Spokane, Washington to Arthur and Edith (Moran) Osborn. She spent her youth in Billings, Montana and later in Spokane, graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane.

She moved to Seattle in 1970, where she went to work for DSHS as a SNAP and Medical Specialist. She moved to Cosmopolis in 1990 and was a Wellness Case Worker for DSHS until her retirement in 2001. She worked part-time for Ross and Kluh Jewelers in Aberdeen from 2008 to 2010.

She was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Seattle, Elma and Aberdeen. She enjoyed working in her yard, remodeling, garage sales, and had a life-long obsession with anything Tall Ships and anything to do with the Lady Washington.

Betty is survived by her son Jon Buswell of Cosmopolis, Washington; a brother and sister-in-law John and Garnet Osborn of Boise, Idaho; and sister-in-law: Karen Kemp, of Temecula, California. She was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Kemp.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.