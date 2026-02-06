Beth Ann-Hicks Hargrove passed away on Oct. 21, 2025, at the age of 68. She was born at the Scott Air Force base in Bellville, Illinois, and lived there until 1976.

She met her husband, Larry Hargrove, at the Scott Air Force base in 1974. She moved to Presideo Hospital in San Francisco in 1975. In 1976, Larry was stationed at Petaluma Coast Guard Cook School. They met up in July 1975 and were married in 1976 at Presideo Army Base Chapel.

Her son, Mazi Akil Hargrove, was born in 1977 at Presideo, then her life outside of the hospital finally started. In 1985, they adopted their daughter, Adia Zeki Hargrove. The family then moved to Oakland, California, where she met her sister, Leticia. Along with their friend Michelle, the three of them did everything together anytime they had the chance.

After Beth and her family moved to Westport, she met her sister and brother in-law, Cindy and Dennis Kummer. Unfortunately, the Coast Guard did not have a place for them to stay at that time, so despite having just met them, the Kummers welcomed them into their home for over three months while they waited for housing to become available. Her sister Lynne lived with them on Treasure Island for nearly three years. Lynne and Larry got along famously, often embarrassing Beth whenever they went out.

Beth made so many friends all over the world. Through Christ and her crafts, she touched the lives of many people.

Beth suffered a fall in August of 2025 and fell several more times over the next several weeks. She was admitted to Madigan Army Hospital where she stayed for the next nine weeks. When she was finally discharged home, she was lovingly cared for by her husband and her friends, Joy Carpenter and Kimberly Danielson, until God called her home on Oct. 21 at 11:11 a.m. Beth lived a full life and never let her poor health keep her from doing anything. She loved her community and it was obvious in everything she did.

Beth is survived by her loving husband, Larry Hargrove of Aberdeen, Washington; son Mazi Akil Hargrove of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter Adia Zeki Hargrove of Booklet, Georgia; sister Lynne Catchings of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as other family members, including Leticia Pinn, Cindy and Dennis Kummer, Janet and Randy Lewis, Coleena and Steve Curry, Nancy Graham, and Carla and Myron Ness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lavert Sharon Hicks and Shirley (Hill) Hicks.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.