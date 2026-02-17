Belinda Robin Snow (Aronson), 74, of Aberdeen, lost her fight with cancer on Feb. 6, 2026.

Belinda Robin Snow (Aronson), 74, of Aberdeen, lost her fight with cancer on Feb. 6, 2026. She was born on June 10, 1951, in Grays Harbor at St Joseph’s Hospital. Belinda was the beloved daughter of the late Myron and Dorothy Aronson.

Belinda graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1969, followed by graduating from Dewitt’s Beauty School in 1972. She went on to work at Pat’s Cut and Curl in Grayland and Hazel’s in Hoquiam.

Belinda was best known for being a stay-at-home mother. She married her then husband, Robert Snow in 1972. Their two daughters came along in 1980 and 1983.

Some of the things she will be remembered for are how she loved people, to laugh, pottery, painting, gardening, the beach, the lake, and most of all Jesus.

She is survived by her former husband of 40 years, Robert Snow; her daughters Megan Honea and Chelsea Barwee sons-in-laws, Koit Honea and Barwee Browne; her grandchildren: Jericho Honea, Isaiah Honea, Kymani Barwee, Kingston Barwee, Koit Honea Jr., and Brooke Ruggles; her brother Michael Aronson and sister Machelle Aronson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist in Hoquiam.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.