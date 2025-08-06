Our beloved Barbara “Barb” Sue Phillips passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.

Barb was born on Feb. 1, 1950, to Leo and Elaine (Blevins) Missel along with her twin sister and best friend, Beverly, in Aberdeen, Washington. Growing up, Barb had the best memories of the time her family would spend at the Hoh River camping at their trailer.

She graduated from JM Weatherwax High School in 1968 and shortly after, moved to Portland, Oregon for college to obtain her associate’s degree. While in Portland, she met Gary Eisele. They married on March 20, 1970, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aberdeen.

Barb and Gary made their home in Oregon City, Oregon and welcomed their son, Chris in 1974. Although Barb and Gary divorced, they remained close friends, being the best co-parents to Chris up until his passing in 2018. Barb came back home to Aberdeen to be close to family and friends after her divorce. She began working for Harbor Pacific Beverage Distribution, as their office manager for 35 years, retiring in 2009.

In 1982, she met and married Robert “Bob” Phillips, and they made their home in Cosmopolis, Washington. Barb became a bonus mom to Bob’s two sons: Brian and Todd. The couple loved to travel, camp, and never missed an opportunity to support their kids’ and grandkids’ activities. Bob passed away in 2022.

Barb spent her time sewing, baking, scrapbooking, and being the best grandma and great-grandma. Her family was her pride and joy and when she couldn’t attend a sporting event for her grandkids she set up her TV to watch the livestream. She loved family gatherings and looked forward to when they all got together.

Barb is survived by her son, Chris (Anne) Eisele of Cosmopolis, Washington; step-sons: Brian Phillips of Montesano, Washington and Todd (Lori) Phillips of Lacey, Washington; two grandchildren: Annika (Seth) Eisele-Koivisto of University Place, Washington; and Hunter Eisele of Cosmopolis, Washington; three step-grandchildren: Paige (Barrett) Burbidge, Jack Phillips, and Dane Phillips; and one great-grandson, Easton Burbidge, her twin sister, Beverly (Steve) Fagerstedt of Aberdeen, Washington; niece Lisa (Chris) Olsen and nephew Joe (Allison) Fagerstedt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elaine Missel, her first husband Gary Eisele and Robert “Bob” Phillips.

Per Barb’s wishes, no service will be held. Instead, she wanted family and friends to honor her by planting flowers, doing something crafty, attending a sporting event, or just spending quality time with family and friends as she loved spending her time.