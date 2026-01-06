Barbara Agnes Hall, 83, former Grays Harbor resident, died Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Graham, Washington. Barbara was born on April 24, 1942, in Aberdeen to Carl Charles and Katie Josephine (Bakotich) Wojs. She graduated from JM Weatherwax High School in 1960 and lived in numerous places.

In 1973 she moved to Denver, Colorado, met Gary Hall (future husband) and three years later they moved to Puyallup. They were married in 1980. Barbara went to work for Boeing in Renton. She retired as an Information Processing Specialist after 20 years.

Following Gary’s retirement, they traveled around North America, then returning home to the Harbor. Gary passed away on Aug. 30, 2007. In 2018, Barbara moved to Graham to be with her daughter Karrie until her passing.

Barbara enjoyed her family and her grandchildren, spending time with friends and playing bingo.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters: Karlee Ball of Copalis Crossing and Karrie Plourd of Graham; a sister, Arlene (Hamilton) Edwards of Graham; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m at Fern Hill Funeral Home’s Chapel, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m at Fern Hill Funeral Home. Burial takes place at Fern Hill Cemetery, Aberdeen. A reception will follow the graveside in the Dorothy Mann Reception Hall in Fern Hill Funeral Home.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.