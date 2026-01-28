It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Arvon Max Hadlock, who departed this world on Jan. 21, 2026, in South Bend.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Arvon Max Hadlock, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who departed this world on Jan. 21, 2026, in South Bend, Washington. Born on Feb. 19, 1934, in Raymond, Washington, Arvon lived a life that touched many and will forever be remembered for his warmth, creativity, and unwavering spirit.

Arvon was the cherished son of Robert Hadlock and Mildred Madrona Van Liew. He was proud of his roots and carried the values instilled in him by his parents throughout his life. Growing up in Willapa Valley, Arvon developed a strong sense of community and belonging, which he would carry with him as he ventured into the world.

He graduated from Willapa Valley High School in 1952 and was the last surviving male member of his graduating class, a testament to the many years of experiences that shaped his life. Shortly after completing his education, Arvon bravely served in the United States Marine Corps for two years, where he developed the discipline and camaraderie that would guide him throughout his life.

On June 30, 1956, Arvon married the love of his life, Betty Mae Smith, in Central Park. Together, they built a family filled with love and laughter. Arvon is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Mae Hadlock, and their children: Darvon (Cheryl Hadlock), Norma (Scott Stephens), Aleta (Randy Wells), and Diana (Chuck Bessier). He was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, and delighted in sharing stories and wisdom with them, ensuring that his legacy would live on in their hearts.

Arvon’s working life was dedicated to logging, where he spent countless hours felling trees — a job he loved immensely. He continued to work climbing and cutting trees until the age of 77. He was a true craftsman, and the love he had for the land and his craft was evident in everything he did.

In addition to his work, Arvon was a lifelong member of The Truth, only ceasing to attend when he lost his vision, but continued to listen to the service on his phone. He believed deeply in community, often saying, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t met yet.” This sentiment was not just a saying for Arvon; it was a guiding principle that defined his interactions with others. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

Arvon was also known for his creativity and generosity. He had a passion for making toys and would share them with anyone he could, bringing joy and smiles to children and adults alike. His kind spirit and willingness to share his talents made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.

As we remember Arvon Max Hadlock, let us celebrate a life well-lived — a life marked by love, service, creativity, and friendship. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who had the honor of knowing him. In our hearts, he will remain a beloved figure whose spirit will always encourage us to reach out, connect, and share kindness with one another.