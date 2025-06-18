Archie Melvin Pettis, born Aug. 20, 1928, passed peacefully on June 3, 2025. He was 96.

Archie was known for his deep faith, his strong convictions, his sense of humor, his work ethic and his love and devotion to family and friends. To his family, he was our super-hero. He was a man who cared deeply and was kind to everyone he met.

Archie was the first-born of Nelson Edward Pettis and Iva Mae Pettis. He was later joined by two sisters, Gail and Barbara, and one brother, Nelson. He married Margaret Hamilton, the love of his life, and together they raised three beautiful girls: Donna Pettis Olson (Bill) of Centralia, Washington; Kathie Pettis Bailey (Sherman) of Hoquiam, Washington and Vickie Pettis of Taipei, Taiwan. Archie and Margaret were married 72 years until she passed in February 2022.

Archie served as a deacon at the Copalis Crossing Assembly of God Church. He also was a member of Ocean Shores Fellowship for a number of years. He most recently attended River of Life church in Aberdeen.

Archie served honorably and proudly as a United States Marine. He also served in the National Guard. After his military service, he worked as a millwright for the Aloha Lumber Company until his retirement.

Archie was preceded in death by his father (12-14-1955); his mother (8/27/2004); his brother (4-10-2014) and his wife (2-9-2022). He is survived by his three daughters, two sisters, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also left behind too many friends to count.

Archie left a lasting legacy of love, kindness and respect. Love doesn’t leave when people do. He will be truly missed.

Memorial services will be held at Copalis Crossing Assembly of God Church on Saturday, July 12 at 1 p.m.