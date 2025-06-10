Ann Vlastelica1-25-1937 to 5-29-2025

Ann was born in Aberdeen, WA to Mary Svicarovich and George Vlastelica Sr.

Ann was born in Aberdeen, WA to Mary Svicarovich and George Vlastelica Sr. She was married to Jerry Gilbert Adams from 1960 to 1985 and lived in Alameda, CA. She then moved back to her hometown of Aberdeen for the remainder of her life. She has two sons: David Alan Adams and Richard John Adams. Grandson Randy Alan Adams, Great-grandchildren: Luke, Tyler and Allison Adams.

Survived by siblings George, Mary, Helen, John, Joanne, Rosemarie. Preceded in death by siblings Paul, Tony, and Pauline.

Ann was a fantastic cook and baker, loved Mickey Mouse, playing bingo, and visiting the casinos.