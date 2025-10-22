Ann Marie Lutton (Currier) passed away Aug. 24, 2025, in Raymond after a prolonged medical battle. She was born April 8, 1937, in Boston, Maine, living there during her formative years and clinging to that Boston accent until the end.

As a young adult, Ann moved with her only child to Maine and then finally settled in Grays Harbor, Washington, around age 30. She worked in serving jobs, excelling as a bartender due to her gregarious nature. She met Dale Lutton, the love of her life, a few years later and they wed Oct. 19, 1975, married for over 40 years with four children between them and numerous beloved pets. They made Cosmopolis their primary home, surrounded by lifelong neighbors who became friends and family. Dale formed D & L Trucking with his father, and Ann helped manage the finances, experiencing great success in the logging industry. This success afforded them the opportunity to own homes and create wonderful memories in their lake house on Summit Lake, at their time-share on Maui and in their winter homes in Arizona.

A very active couple even into their sunset years, Ann and Dale loved water sports, boating, golfing (competing in and winning tournaments!), traveling in their motorhome, dancing, hosting parties, and playing games with friends. They belonged to many clubs, including the Elks, Eagles, Lions, and the Grays Harbor Country Club. After Dale’s passing in 2018, Ann lived exclusively in Cosmopolis and was an avid bingo player. She and her family are incredibly grateful for Brad and Beth Gill and her Cosi neighbors who have cared for her in these later years.

Ann was known for her polished style, spitfire personality and extroverted nature. Quick to laugh heartily and call you “honey,” she made friends easily wherever she went. She loved music, cooking, ironing, shopping, and helping others, saying that she would’ve liked to have been a nurse like her mother.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Dale, daughter Debbie Reynvaan, and dear friends Jackie and Ray Simbe. She is survived by children Ty Lutton (Di), Brad Lutton, and Les Lutton; grandchildren Ashley Reynvaan, Chad Reynvaan (Fauna), Jillane Puno (Sean), and Gabriel Mullen; and great-grandchildren Brayden, Cohen, Isaac, Drake, Quinn, and Audrey.

There will be a celebration of life for Ann on Oct. 25, 2025, 11 a.m., at Light and Life Community Church at 2740 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam, Washington. All are invited to a potluck meal following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Light and Life Community Church.