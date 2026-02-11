Ann Marie (Dineen) Szolas passed away at Grays Harbor Health and Rehab on Jan. 19, 2026, at the age of 55.

Ann was born on July 13, 1970, in Aberdeen, Washington, to parents James Dineen and Clara (Aurdahl) Ramsdell. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1989 and then went on to attend Grays Harbor College and South Puget Sound Community College. After college, she started her own business working as a farrier, specifically a bare foot trimmer. On May 15, 1993, she married Steve Szolas at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.

Ann loved everything to do with horses. Her particular passion was endurance horse riding. She enjoyed many outdoor adventures, especially summer vacations to Lake Roosevelt. She took great joy in cooking and could usually be found watching the Food Network for inspiration. Ann prided herself on making sure Steve always left for work each day with a lunch that she had lovingly prepared for him.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Steve Szolas; stepmother Francie Davis and stepfather Mike Ramsdell, both of Aberdeen; brother Greg (M’Chele) Dineen and nephew, Mason; parents-in-law Steve and Eloise Schmidt; sisters-in-law Ingrid Hericks, Stevanie Sweet, and Joy McGregor; her aunt and uncle Betty and Glen Aurdahl and aunt Dona Aurdahl; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Dineen and Clara Ramsdell.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wishkah Valley Fire Department District #10, 4660 Wishkah Road, Aberdeen, WA, 98520.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.