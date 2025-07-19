Ann Combes, born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Crawford County, Arkansas to Goy Fred Trentham and Bessie May Flinn, departed this life on June 14, 2025, at the age of 89. She passed away peacefully at Saint Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor,.Washington, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert W. Combes, her brothers Richard Bean and Freddy James Trentham, and Alexis Guzman; and her cherished great-granddaughter.

Ann’s deep love for her family will continue to resonate through her surviving sons, Steven W. Combes, Jeffrey S. Combes, and Michael S. Combes, along with her 10 grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A proud graduate of Montesano High School, having completed her education on May 25, 1954, Ann later turned her passion into a successful career. She dedicated 10 years to the restaurant and lounge industry before becoming a Real Estate Broker, a role she excelled in for an impressive 40 years from 1973 to 2013. Her honesty and kindness shone through every interaction, earning her not only clients but friends for life.

In her personal life, Ann was known for her considerate nature and her great sense of humor that could light up any room. Her curiosity led her to explore various crafts and to cultivate her skills as a Master Gardener, where she found joy in nurturing life and sharing her creations with family and friends.

Ann’s legacy is one of love, warmth, and resilience, forever cherished by all who knew her.

Her life touched many, and her memory will continue to inspire kindness and generosity in those she leaves behind.

A Powwow will be held Sept. 1, Labor Day, at 1 p.m. and the location will be announced later.