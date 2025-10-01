Alva Beck, who most knew as Beanie, age 69 from North Cove, Washington passed away on Sept. 15, 2025, in Grayland.

Alva Beck, who most knew as Beanie, age 69 from North Cove, Washington passed away on Sept. 15, 2025, in Grayland, Washington surrounded by his three children and their families.

Beanie was born on Jan. 13, 1956, in Aberdeen, Washington to Levy LeRoy “Fizz” Beck and Edna Mae Johnson. He grew up and attended school in the areas of Westport, Grayland, and Tokeland. Beanie was a third generation fisherman out of the Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, with years spent in Lake Chelan as a night crew manager for Trout Blue Chelan, Apple Factory.

He worked as a powerline crew member for Wilson Power Company, and spent many years working on the cranberry bogs in Grayland.

Beanie is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Carolyn Beck; mother to his three children, Blanche “Cissy” Jones; father Fizz Beck; mother Edna Beck; sisters: Terry Williams and Jo Lickiss; and brother Mike Beck.

Beanie is survived by his wife, Kathy Meddaugh, and her three children; son Keith (Sarah) Beck; daughters; Chanda (JJ) Robertson and Sarah (Matt) Beese; stepdaughter Jennifer (Jackson) Stepp; brothers: Pete, John, and David Beck; sisters: Kahty Ruder, Elizabeth Beck, and Cynthia Yaryan; grandchildren: Kobe (Katelyn Doyle) Beck; and Carsen and Colten Beese; step-grandson, Kyle Stepp; and great-great-grandson, Kaysen Stepp; along with many beloved nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great -nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Beanie’s honor on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. located at the Grayland Community Hall. 2071 Cranberry Road, Grayland, WA 98547. A luncheon reception will follow.

Please take a moment to share your memories or condolences for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.