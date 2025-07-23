Montesano resident, Alisa Ann Karl, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington on July 9, 2025.

Montesano resident Alisa Ann Karl passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, Washington on July 9, 2025. She was 66 years old.

Alisa was born on Jan. 3, 1959, in Port Angeles, Washington, to parents Edward David Murray and Mona Lee Johnson. She was a graduate of Weatherwax High School and later married Bruce Karl of Aberdeen. Alisa worked as a waitress at Duffy’s restaurant and also as a grocery clerk at Swanson’s Grocery, as well as various other retail jobs.

She enjoyed working outdoors, especially gardening, and she also took pleasure in camping at the river. But above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Alisa is survived by her father, Edward Murray; daughters, Keri (James) Criswell of Montesano, Melissa (Burton) Sturgill of Lacey, and Kristi (Michael) Lewis of Grapeview; brother, Mark Murray of Lacey; sister, Monica Hobaugh of Aberdeen; many grandchildren and bonus grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mona (Johnson) Murray, and her brothers, Christopher Murray and David Murray.

Donations can be made to Seattle Children’s Hospital in memory of Alisa.

A memorial service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Port Angeles on Aug. 16, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.