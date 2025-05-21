World Music Day set for Saturday, June 21

World Music Day, in conjunction with the Downtown Aberdeen Association and The Music Project, is set for Saturday, June 21 and will anchor Make Music Aberdeen, a free, family-friendly, all-ages music festival in downtown Aberdeen.

In addition to the scheduled acts, performers are encouraged to “bring your instrument, voice, dance moves, or your artistic creative side.”

June 21 was chosen as World Music Day to coincide with the summer solstice and is associated with Fête de la Musique, which launched in France in 1982. Make Music is celebrated on the same day in more than 2,000 cities in dozens of countries around the world.

The festival made its debut in the United States in 2007 in New York. According to the Make Music Day official website, “On June 21, 2024, 141 U.S. cities organized 5,304 free concerts, with over 100 each in Aberdeen; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fairfield, Connecticut; Fullerton, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; New York; Salem, Oregon … all on a single day.”

The event will feature mainstage and street performers, the Kurt Cobain Tribute Gallery, electronic dance music, art studio tours, a ukulele workshop, Irish jig lessons, raffles, a music history pop-up museum, record swap and much more.

World Music Day / Make Music Aberdeen will also feature Indiegroove Records recording artist One Way Sky, an alternative rock band with deep roots in the Gila River Indian Community and the Tohono O’odham Nation. One Way Sky is scheduled to perform on the The Music Project Main Stage — K Street from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on June 21.

Visit www.98520.org for more information.