World gone by …

85 YEARS AGO

November 2, 1940

Another case of infantile paralysis was discovered in the South Beach district last night, the third there in a week, authorities said today.

James Prettyman, four-year-old Westport boy, was brought to Aberdeen General Hospital last night suffering from what the attending physician described as a mild case of the disease.

Superintendent Paul Hitchcock said today on advice of the county health officer the schools will remain closed at least until Nov. 11.

November 4, 1940

Congressman Martin F. Smith was notified this noon in a telegram from Washington, D.C. that the final step assuring development of the Moon Island airport for national defense was taken this morning when President Roosevelt affixed his signature authorizing expenditure of $382,658 of federal funds for this WPA project. Grays Harbor County’s contribution will be $30,130.

The project calls for hydraulic filling of 70 acres of tideland in addition to the 15 to 20 acres already filled to an elevation of six feet above mean high tide.

November 6, 1940

Betty Loris Smith was married to Vernon Habesetzer Saturday night at the Raymond First Baptist Church. Rev. A. Herman Carlson read the service at 8 o’clock in the presence of a large group of relatives and friends.

Jane Camenzind was the flower girl and Joe Camenzind III was the ring bearer.

The bride attended Raymond schools while the groom is a graduate of South Bend high school.

November 7, 1940

The new $6,400,000 Tacoma Narrows bridge, spanning an arm of Puget South near Tacoma, cracked up and fell into Puget Sound. No lives were lost.

The 2,500-foot center span, third longest suspension span in the world, fell into the water soon after the bridge began to sway crazily in high wind this morning.

Shortly before noon the giant structure’s two 1,000-foot approaches on either end began to give way, cracked up in small pieces and fell away.

The master cables were still up. The towers now are both learning toward shore and the cables normally sagging, are almost in straight line.

The bridge opened only five months ago and connected the mainland with the Olympic peninsula.

November 8, 1940

A compromise agreement granting wage increases and shorter hours, signed this afternoon by the two striking unions, ended Grays Harbor’s four-week towboat strike.

Some seven Grays Harbor lumber and shingle mills, closed because of a strike-caused log shortage, are expected to resume as soon as logs can be moved to the booms.

The agreement gives deckhands an increase in pay from $5.90 to $6.50 for a 10 hour day, 65 cents an hour for the next two hours, and time and one-half or about $1 an hour for all time over 12 hours. The union had originally asked for an eight-hour day while operators wanted a 12-hour day.

60 YEARS AGO

November 2, 1965

Moral support — and goodies too — are being contributed to American fighting men in Viet Nam by Mrs. Betty Wynn’s second-year students at Alexander Young School. The children worked for about two weeks preparing letters, Christmas cards and Christmas stockings for the soldiers. Stockings were made of green construction paper and each was filled with cookies and candy made by the mothers of the children. A letter was included thanking the men for fighting for the children and protecting their country.

November 3, 1965

Holidays of Fur and Fashion Style Show will be presented by St. Francis Guild of St. Mary’s church Thursday evening at 7:30 o’clock in the school auditorium. Fashions are being furnished by Sears, Roebuck and Company and hair styles by Ivy Beauty Salon.

In keeping with the holiday theme, many colorful “after five” dresses and ball gowns will be shown along with sports wear, lounge-wear and basic dresses.

November 4, 1965

One of the apparent hits of the new television season is an offbeat adventure series, “I Spy” which features a pair of on-the-beat stars, Robert Culp and Bill Cosby.

They combine well, Culp with his crisp but sensitive style, Cosby with a wise humor. Both are sturdily athletic which comes in handy when required to race across scenery on Hong Kong and Japan locations.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Sandy Koufax, the 1965 Cy Young Award, as baseball’s best pitcher climaxed “the most gratifying season I’ve ever had.”

It was the second time the 29-year-old left hander was the recipient of the award, the first time being in 1963 and on both occasions the vote was unanimous. This year he won 26 games, recorded baseball’s lowest earned run average, 2.04 and broke Bob Feller’s season strikeout record of 347 by fanning 382.

November 8, 1965

Washington may lose its only usable wooden covered highway bridge.

The 1905 bridge in Wahkiakum County, has deteriorated through use until replacement is needed. Trucks from three large dairy farms use it for hauling. It is their only access road.

The historic bridge is south of the little town of Grays River, about 25 miles west of Cathlamet.

35 YEARS AGO

November 2, 1990

Longtime Montesano family physician Marion Lindel, who delivered scores of babies on the Harbor over more than 40 years, died Thursday while returning from a vacation in the Orient.

The 72-year-old doctor and his wife, Evelyn, were on a flight out of Hong Kong when he suffered a heart attack and died, according to a daughter, Cindy Chandler, who was at the family home this morning.

Lindel was born Feb. 16, 1918 in Raymond, the son of a depot agent with the Union Pacific Railroad. He graduated from Elma High School, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and his medical degree from the University of Virginia.

He was with the U.S. Army medical corps during World War II and began practicing in Montesano sometime around 1950.

November 3, 1990

• Coldwell Banker First Harbor Real Estate Inc. of Aberdeen has acquired Greenhagen Realty of Ocean Shores in an expansion move that gives it better access to the North Beach.

Co-owners Anita Basich and Martha Carr announced plans for the new branch office this week.

Founded in 1983, Coldwell Banker’s Aberdeen office has enjoyed steady growth, the owners say. It has 16 real estate agents, two property managers and three staff employees.

Three members of Ocosta’s unbeaten Northern Division champions were named to the all-Pacific League volleyball team chosen from coaches’ all-opponent teams.

Ocosta seniors Ronel Helbig and Heidi Bodwell and freshman Keri Helbig joined Raymond’s Kaelea Makaiwi and Kristen Zellar on the first team.

November 4, 1990

A former meat market converted to a neighborhood tavern dating back to 1917 in Aberdeen is open for its last day today.

Mal’s Tavern at 2402 Simpson Ave. is slated for demolition this week. The owner, Lou Therson, plans to begin rebuilding almost immediately.

A grand re-opening is likely within three months after construction begins, Therson said, adding it will open with a new name and customers have been asked for ideas.

The resistance was typically stiff. But, in the end, it was a day — and season — for Bobcats.

Saul Heikkila ran for two touchdowns and Mark Bruener did everything except score as Aberdeen closed out its most successful season in nearly a decade with a hard-fought 20-6 victory over Hoquiam in the 86th renewal of the state’s oldest football rivalry Saturday afternoon at marshy Olympic Stadium.

A crowd estimated at 3,500 witnessed a contest that began in a downpour, ended in dense fog and contained the bizarre twists and turns that are the rule in the Aberdeen-Hoquiam rivalry.

“Field conditions make it tough for either team to operate,” said Bobcat coach Ron Lonborg. “Once it looked like we were snapping it out of Lake Erie. But I though both teams responded well.”

November 5, 1990

When the Evergreen Counseling Center answers its phones at 8 a.m. Tuesday, it will be from another city.

The private, non-profit organization, which had operated in the Becker Building in Aberdeen for 22 years, moved to Hoquiam over the weekend.

Evergreen purchased the building at 205 8th St. (former location of the controversial Gold Rush tavern) and the adjacent parking lot in October of 1989 for $116,500. Since then, it spent some $563,500 to remodel it, including the installation of a $50,000 elevator.

Not only the staff but the 1,200 clients it serves during the year, will appreciate the more spacious environment, says Executive Director Ken Taylor.

November 6, 1990

Troops in the Persian Golf are being bombarded by letters, cookies, Kool-aid, combs and magazines from Aberdeen students.

But while virtually every school in the district has sponsored some sort of program, none has gone on the offensive more than Miller Junior High.

The 7th and 8th graders there are leading the attack on the troops’ boredom and blues. They’ve launched “Operation Patriotic Communication” for the troops involved in Operation Desert Shield.

Barb Aue, a teacher at the school who is a member of the South Beach VFW Auxiliary and whose husband is a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, has helped lead the charge. She said the students seem to be learning “how sacrifices others have made have enabled them to be free, to live in a country where there are freedoms as simple as deciding what to eat for lunch and what classes to take.

“I think it is important for them to realize it’s something that’s not a given, it’s something that has been earned,” the teacher said.

25 years ago

November 7, 1990

Stewart’s Shop-Rite market at 2nd and B streets in Aberdeen is advertising 64 ounces of Crisco oil for $2.99; Washington grown fryers for 68¢ a pound; extra lean ground beef for $1.89 and rump roast for $2.29 a pound.

Senior blocker-hitter Carla Manley received the Most Valuable Player award at the Hoquiam High School volleyball awards dinner Tuesday night.

Liz Brown was selected as Inspirational Award winner and shared the Captain’s Award with Manley and Shayne Reynvaan. Amy Bell took the Coaches Award while Jennifer Parker was honored as Most Improved.

Senior hitter Kari Wheeler received the Most Valuable Player Award at the Aberdeen High School volleyball banquet.

Zorana Hagara took the varsity Coaches Award. The Bobcat varsity and jayvees received state academic achievement awards for cumulative grade point average of 3.31.

November 8, 1990

When the new Tech West center is dedicated Friday at The Lamb-Grays Harbor Co. campus in Hoquiam, it will be with the company’s usual mix of tradition and progress.

A sculpture honoring the contributions of sandcast foundries to America’s industrial revolution will be unveiled. The artwork is named “The Disappearing Molder,” in memory of the foundry workers who pour molten metal into handcrafted sand molds, said company President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lamb II.

It’s a fitting contrast to Tech West, where computers hum and robotic-equipment for the pulp and paper industry is developed. But manufacturers would be nowhere without the foundries that create the parts needed to build machines.

Tokeland artist Judith Altruda was commissioned to develop the sculpture, which has been underwraps and will be displayed for the first time Friday.

