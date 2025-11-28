Woman found dead on beach near Ocean Shores ruled a drowning

An autopsy was conducted of the person found deceased on Nov. 20 on the beach just north of Ocean Shores.

The examination showed that 39-year-old Itzel Perez of Tacoma drowned after her vehicle was overcome by waves while driving on the beach. Her family has been notified, and we extend our condolences to them after this tragic accident, said George Kelley, Grays Harbor County Coroner.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, at about 8:30 a.m., Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a person found facedown on the beach just north of the Damon Road beach approach just north Ocean Shores.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased individual.

Investigators have found no link between this case and an October death investigation in the same area, and there is no threat to the public.

In that incident, on Oct. 22, deputies were dispatched to the report of possible human remains located on the beach just outside of Ocean Shores. Detectives responded to the scene and began an immediate investigation.

Through their work and the work of the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office, the remains were identified as belonging to 51-year-old Annie Michelle Fears, a resident of Tacoma.

That investigation remains ongoing. Fears was said to be unhoused and was possibly suffering from mental health disorders.