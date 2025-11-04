Wind, big waves and heavy rain coming to the coast

Blustery winds, big waves and heavy rain could cause moderate to major flooding along Washington’s coastline and some rivers this week, with the potential to close roads, clog drains and inundate low-lying properties, forecasters said.

“The Skokomish River — that one likes to flood,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz. “And pretty much anywhere along the coastline is where we could see some coastal flooding.”

Mazurkiewicz said Western Washington is expected to see breezy and damp “typical November weather” through the weekend. Meanwhile, strong winds, heavy rains and 16- to 18-foot waves could slam Washington’s Pacific coast Wednesday and Thursday, causing moderate to major flooding along shorelines from Grays Harbor to Neah Bay, according to the weather service.

Inundation of 2 to 3 feet above ground level is possible along shorelines and low lying coastal areas. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur.

There is a 90% chance at this time of water levels reaching moderate or higher inundation levels for some areas, particularly near Westport and La Push during the midday high tides. While surge levels will be highest Wednesday, wave activity is expected to peak on Thursday, potentially resulting in as much or more impacts as Wednesday.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Lastly, a flood watch has been issued for the Skokomish River in Potlatch. This will be in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The Skokomish River is expected to reach minor flood stage again. Moderate flooding can’t be ruled out. It may be time for salmon to cross the road again.

“Roads may be impassable,” according to a briefing. “Severe coastal erosion and damage to critical infrastructure are possible.”

Heavy rain across Western Washington through the end of the week could also cause minor flooding along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Skokomish River in Mason County, forecasters said. As the windy, wet weather could bring down leaves and block or clog drains this week, forecasters warned drivers not to drive through barricades or through water of unknown depths.

A typical fall forecast is expected in Western Washington, with rain, or at least a chance of rain, daily through Monday, and temperatures hovering in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.