Westport Marina welcomes new spill response vessel

The Westport Marina operations crew welcomed a new Spill Response Vessel this spring thanks to a Department of Ecology Spills Prevention, Preparedness and Response Grant.

The Marina was awarded the grant in fall 2024, and after a competitive bidding process, the Port selected Silverback Marine of Tacoma, to build the vessel. The medium sized work barge features a flat deck from bow to stern with a central cabin for optimal viewing. The flat deck allows for safer loading and unloading as well as other various safety measures and an upgraded engine size of 115 horsepower for additional steering capability and maneuverability.

“The operations team at the marina often serve as first responders to a variety of incidents, including oil spills. For this reason, we are incredibly grateful to our partners at DOE’s Spill Response division for this generous grant,” said Westport Marina Operations Manager Jeremy Plummer. “With its enhanced capabilities and ability to greatly reduce response times, this vessel will serve the marina, its diverse user base, and the environment well into the future.”

The vessel was delivered in May and has been an immediate asset to the Marina staff and summer hires during the busy summer season.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington state’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates four deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport, Grays Harbor ship assist services, numerous public waterfront access facilities, in addition to industrial and business parks throughout the County.

The port is strategically located midway between Seattle and Portland and only 90 minutes from open sea.