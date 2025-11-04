Welter appointed to Hospital District Board

Public Hospital District #2 has appointed Edward Welter of Westport to represent Position 2

for the remainder of this year. Welter was sworn in on Oct. 28.

During the regular Board Meeting on Sept. 23, the Commissioners interviewed two candidates for Position 2, Welter and his opponent in the 2025 general election Kyle Pauley, which was left vacant following the death of Michael Bruce.

“The Board was very pleased with the response and the quality of applicants to fill this vacancy,” said Christopher Thomas, Board Chair. “We look forward to working with Ed and are grateful for his willingness to serve and the many talents he brings to the Board.”

The position is on the ballot in the November general election for the full term beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Welter is currently serving as mayor of Westport as well as a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s detective.