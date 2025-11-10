Weather aficionados buzzing after potential tornado in Pacific County

Four and a half years ago, residents in Ilwaco woke up in the morning of March 20, 2021, to find out that a tornado had struck their little city.

It appears that it may have happened again, and in nearly the same area.

The National Weather Service is unsure if a waterspout moved inland off the Columbia River near the Ilwaco Airport on Nov. 5. The county experienced several severe thunderstorms that rumbled through between Nov. 5-7.

Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall and Emergency Management Coordinator Marci Medina ventured to the area.

“It looked like there was a funnel cloud over Baker Bay with a possible tornado on the ground in Vandalia near the Port of Ilwaco airport,” McDougall said.

They spent about 45 minutes looking for evidence that it touched down and found nothing.

“I would not 100% rule it out but, I think it is unlikely one touched down. The NWS seems to be thinking the same way,” McDougall added.

The March 19, 2021, tornado touched down at 8:04 p.m. around Redwing Way and Captain Gray Drive in Ilwaco. It lasted about 4 minutes, was estimated to have been 60 yards wide and traveled approximately .30 miles which equates to 500 yards. It ended around Chinook Valley Road and U.S. Highway 101.

The tornado was rated an EF-0, the lowest tornado classification on the Enhanced-Fujita Scale which determines a tornado’s strength based on damage.

Asked about the similarity in areas, McDougall said, “Yes, very similar.”

“The wind conditions off the river seem to be just right, there. Of course, tornados are not sustainable on land here, so they fall apart very quickly,” McDougall added. Between 2020-2024, it is estimated Washington state experienced 13 tornadoes.