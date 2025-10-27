WDFW investigating seals found shot and killed on Willapa River

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are investigating recent killings of seals in the north county region.

Two bloodied deceased seals were found at the Monohon Landing Road boat launch on Oct. 17 near the bank of the Willapa River.

WDFW Capt. Dan Chadwick said the killings are under investigation by WDFW Sgt. Todd Dielman.

Seals and sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, making it a federal crime to kill the animals.

Washington and Oregon have been authorized by NOAA to euthanize sea lions primarily on the Columbia River where the mammals consume large numbers of salmon — much to the frustration of commercial and sport fishermen.

Seal and sea lion issues have long been a contentious issue in Washington, including town halls held in Pacific County by U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who represents the county in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. She has responded to numerous questions about killing sea lions to save the salmon fishery.

WDFW is unsure how many seals have been killed in Pacific County.

“I talked to Sgt. Dielman,” Chadwick said. “He told me at least four and maybe up to six. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating.”