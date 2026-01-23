VFW Post 8956 honors Ocean Shores first responders

North Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8956 recently honored two Ocean Shores first responders for their dedication and service to the community.

Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Towery received the VFW Firefighter of the Year award. “Lt. Towery’s courage, selflessness, and dedication to protecting lives and property make a lasting impact every day,” a City of OCean Shores Facebook post stated.

Police Chief Neccie Logan was named VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. According to the Facebook post, “Chief Logan’s leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety truly exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement.”

The post went on to read, “Please join us in congratulating Chief Logan and Lt. Towery on these well deserved honors. Thank you both for your exceptional service and for keeping our community safe!”