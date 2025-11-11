Veterans organizations on the Harbor

November 11, 2025 1:30 am

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Aberdeen Post 1852

112 W. 1st St.

1st Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., Post and Auxiliary meeting

Hoquiam Post 1135 Henry L. Robb Post

407 7th St.

1st Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.

Montesano Post 2455 William Rosier Post

315 S. Main St.

Post: 3rd Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

Auxiliary: 3rd Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Elma Post 1948 Bill Mann Post

401 W. Waldrip

1st Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores North Beach Post 8956

953 Trent Court SE

1st Monday of the month 5 p.m. dinner/6 p.m. meeting

Westport Post 3057 Gen. James H. Doolittle South Beach Post

211 E. Pacific Ave.

1st Tuesday of the month 6 p.m.

Am Vets

Montesano Am Vets

315 S. Main St

1st Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.