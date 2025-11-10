Veterans Day events in Grays Harbor

Veterans Day is observed every year on Nov. 11, and several organizations in and around the region are planning Veterans Day festivities this year.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official website states, “World War I – known at the time as ‘The Great War’ – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France.

However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of ‘the war to end all wars.’

Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The observance of Veterans Day not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”

Hoquiam High School Veterans Day Concert

7th Street Theatre

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Please join the Hoquiam High School Band and Hoquiam Middle School and High School Choirs in honoring our nation’s veterans and current service members. This is a free event. This concert includes collaboration with local Girl Scouts and is sure to offer moments of both reflection and celebration. Join them as they honor, thank and remember our service members on Nov. 11, 2025. Matinee performance at 2 p.m. and evening performance at 7 p.m.

Chehalis Tribal Veterans Day Honor Dinner

Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel Events Center

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Free for all veterans, active duty military and families

Cosmopolis Lions Club Veteran’s Day Breakfast

Cosmopolis Lions Club

601 2nd Street

Tuesday, Nov. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m.

$10 adults, $7 kids and of course, all veterans are free.

Elma 2025 Veterans Day Parade

Tuesday, Nov. 11

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11:11 a.m. Veterans ceremony at Veterans Park near Summit Pacific in Elma

1 p.m. Parade down Main Street in Elma from Elma High School to 1st Street

Montesano VFW Breakfast and Veterans Assembly

Montesano High School

Monday, Nov. 10, 8 a.m.

Start the day with a warm breakfast at Montesano High School, followed by the school’s annual Veterans Assembly beginning at 9 a.m.

Montesano VFW Veterans Day Service and Luncheon

315 S Main St

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Join them at the Post for their Veterans Day Service, where they gather to remember, honor, and celebrate those who have served our nation. The service will be followed by a free luncheon for veterans , members and community guests. This is a potluck event; the Post will provide sandwiches. Please bring your favorite side dish or dessert to share.

Ocean Shores VFW and Elks Lodge Veterans Day Celebration

199 Ocean Lake Way SE

Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Free for veterans, $12 for spouses and non-veterans

Food, drink, flag ceremony and more.

Call 360-289-2581 to make a reservation (required)

North Beach Eagles #4197 Veterans Day Celebration and Lunch

676 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

11:11 a.m. ceremony with lunch to follow

Free for veterans, $10 for non-veterans