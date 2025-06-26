Two die in Copalis Beach drowning

The Ocean Shores Fire Department reported the drowning deaths of two individuals at Copalis Beach yesterday.

According to a press release, at 9:48 a.m. yesterday morning, the Ocean Shores Fire Department responded as mutual aid for Grays Harbor County Fire District #7 at the Heath Approach in Copalis Beach for a surf rescue.

Two surf fishermen were submerged in the breakers. The initial report indicated that one fisherman was pulled to shore and CPR was in progress and that the second victim was also pulled to shore and CPR was initiated.

Both victims perished. The victims names are being withheld pending notifcation of next of kin.

Grays Harbor County District #7 , the Ocean Shores Fire Department, the Ocean Shores Police Department, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.