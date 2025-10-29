The witching hour is nigh

Plenty of haunted happenings for boys and ghouls of all ages

Aberdeen

Friday

Halloween Party

Join us for an all ages Halloween Party featuring live music with Jon Reynolds

Mount Olympus Brewing

105 W Heron St

6 p.m.

Elma

Friday

Fall Festival and downtown trick-or-treating

Featuring a DJ, costume contest, vendors, business decoration contest, kids zone and photo area.

Main Street

3 to 6 p.m.

Elma United Methodist Church

502 W Young Street

Hot dogs, drinks and chips

Free event

3 to 6 p.m.

Hoquiam

Friday

Buddy Moo’s Halloween Trunk or Treat and Haunted House

Candy, treats, fun and scares for all ages

501 Simpson Ave.

6 to 9 p.m.

Lake Quinault

Friday

Trick ‘O Treat at Lake Quinault Lodge

Olympic National Forest

3 to 6 p.m.

McCleary

Friday

Fall Festival

117 S 8th St

Hosted by the Olympic Christian Center, there will be games, hay ride, trunk of treats, and chili cookoff.

5 to 9 p.m.

Montesano

Friday

Downtown Trick or Treat

Montesano businesses

3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday

Jewelweed Slaughter CANCELLED

Twin Bridges County Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oakville

Friday

Halloween Extravaganza

Hosted by Oakville Food Bank and Teen Program and Oakville Community Center, there will be a Trunk or Treat, warm refreshments (cocoa, coffee, apple cider) and water. And dance to music provided by a DJ.

4 to 8 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Through Friday

North Beach Realty

North Beach Realty is taking a break from hosting its annual Fright House, however, the office will be transformed into a festive, spooky delight. Stop by to check it out, snap a selfie at the Halloween Selfie Station, and grab a treat while you’re there.

Through Friday

Local businesses will be competing for bragging rights with the most creative, “on-brand” scarecrows! Your mission? Go find them all! Tour Ocean Shores to see the amazing, wacky, and memorable scarecrows!

Pick up a passport at any participating business, visit their scarecrows, and vote for your favorite! Turn in your completed passport at Buck Electric Ace Hardware by Nov 1st to be entered to win a fantastic gift basket filled with local goodies! Stroll, snap a photo, and support local businesses! Let the showdown begin!

Participating businesses:

Seaside Liquidation Outlet & Fresh Market/Seaside Liquidation Outlet #2

Too Cool Sportswear

Susan Lily & Co

Jip and Gwenners Pet Boutique

Primal Fitness and Grays Harbor Grappling Academy of Ocean Shores

The Gallery of Ocean Shores

Buck Electric Ace Hardware

The Celtic Sunflower

Friday

Elks Lodge Friday the 13th Halloween Party

Open to the public

199 Ocean Lake Way

Live music, dancing, costume contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle

Tickets $25 per person, purchase in person or call 360-289-2581

5 to 10 p.m.

Buck Electric Ace Hardware Community Trunk or Treat 2025

641 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores

4 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat with Clean Shores and Family Friendly Halloween Party

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort and Oyhut Bay Grill

300 Lodge Ave SW, Ocean Shores

4 p.m.

Beach Treasures Coffee 7th Annual Trunk or Treat

699 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores

5 p.m.

Monster Bash Event

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

78 State Route 115, Ocean Shores

$25

8 p.m.

Annual Community Halloween Party

Ocean Shores Convention Center

The Ocean Shores Firefighters Association, with local vendors and community members, is proud to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages to our annual Halloween Party!

Free to all

6 to 8 p.m.

Raymond

Saturday

Moonshiner’s Halloween Ball

Pitchwood Alehouse

Featuring DJ Tamm

Spooky vibes, incredible costumes, great drinks, and a night you’ll be talking about until next Halloween.

425 3rd St, Raymond

$15 cover, $10 in advance

8 p.m.

Tokeland

Saturday

A Salacious Seance by the Sea

As the oldest hotel in Washington, we have got our fair share of ghosts and ghost stories, so this Halloween we’re celebrating the only way we know how. Step into our salacious seance by the sea at the haunted Tokeland Hotel for a Feast of Souls. A one night only immersive show that will summon the spirits with tantalizing spectacles. Dine early then enjoy handcrafted cocktails, biodynamic wines and stellar beers. Two-drink minimum.

8 p.m.

Westport

Friday

Trick-or-Treat at the Docks

Westhaven Drive

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wishkah Valley

Trick or Treat

Friday

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Karen Barkstrom / The Daily World