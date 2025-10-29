The witching hour is nigh

Aberdeen
Friday
Halloween Party
Join us for an all ages Halloween Party featuring live music with Jon Reynolds
Mount Olympus Brewing
105 W Heron St
6 p.m.
Elma
Friday
Fall Festival and downtown trick-or-treating
Featuring a DJ, costume contest, vendors, business decoration contest, kids zone and photo area.
Main Street
3 to 6 p.m.
Elma United Methodist Church
502 W Young Street
Hot dogs, drinks and chips
Free event
3 to 6 p.m.
Hoquiam
Friday
Buddy Moo’s Halloween Trunk or Treat and Haunted House
Candy, treats, fun and scares for all ages
501 Simpson Ave.
6 to 9 p.m.
Lake Quinault
Friday
Trick ‘O Treat at Lake Quinault Lodge
Olympic National Forest
3 to 6 p.m.
McCleary
Friday
Fall Festival
117 S 8th St
Hosted by the Olympic Christian Center, there will be games, hay ride, trunk of treats, and chili cookoff.
5 to 9 p.m.
Montesano
Friday
Downtown Trick or Treat
Montesano businesses
3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday
Jewelweed Slaughter CANCELLED
Twin Bridges County Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oakville
Friday
Halloween Extravaganza
Hosted by Oakville Food Bank and Teen Program and Oakville Community Center, there will be a Trunk or Treat, warm refreshments (cocoa, coffee, apple cider) and water. And dance to music provided by a DJ.
4 to 8 p.m.
Ocean Shores
Through Friday
North Beach Realty
North Beach Realty is taking a break from hosting its annual Fright House, however, the office will be transformed into a festive, spooky delight. Stop by to check it out, snap a selfie at the Halloween Selfie Station, and grab a treat while you’re there.
Through Friday
Local businesses will be competing for bragging rights with the most creative, “on-brand” scarecrows! Your mission? Go find them all! Tour Ocean Shores to see the amazing, wacky, and memorable scarecrows!
Pick up a passport at any participating business, visit their scarecrows, and vote for your favorite! Turn in your completed passport at Buck Electric Ace Hardware by Nov 1st to be entered to win a fantastic gift basket filled with local goodies! Stroll, snap a photo, and support local businesses! Let the showdown begin!
Participating businesses:
Seaside Liquidation Outlet & Fresh Market/Seaside Liquidation Outlet #2
Too Cool Sportswear
Susan Lily & Co
Jip and Gwenners Pet Boutique
Primal Fitness and Grays Harbor Grappling Academy of Ocean Shores
The Gallery of Ocean Shores
Buck Electric Ace Hardware
The Celtic Sunflower
Friday
Elks Lodge Friday the 13th Halloween Party
Open to the public
199 Ocean Lake Way
Live music, dancing, costume contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle
Tickets $25 per person, purchase in person or call 360-289-2581
5 to 10 p.m.
Buck Electric Ace Hardware Community Trunk or Treat 2025
641 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat with Clean Shores and Family Friendly Halloween Party
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort and Oyhut Bay Grill
300 Lodge Ave SW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Beach Treasures Coffee 7th Annual Trunk or Treat
699 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
5 p.m.
Monster Bash Event
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
78 State Route 115, Ocean Shores
$25
8 p.m.
Annual Community Halloween Party
Ocean Shores Convention Center
The Ocean Shores Firefighters Association, with local vendors and community members, is proud to welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages to our annual Halloween Party!
Free to all
6 to 8 p.m.
Raymond
Saturday
Moonshiner’s Halloween Ball
Pitchwood Alehouse
Featuring DJ Tamm
Spooky vibes, incredible costumes, great drinks, and a night you’ll be talking about until next Halloween.
425 3rd St, Raymond
$15 cover, $10 in advance
8 p.m.
Tokeland
Saturday
A Salacious Seance by the Sea
As the oldest hotel in Washington, we have got our fair share of ghosts and ghost stories, so this Halloween we’re celebrating the only way we know how. Step into our salacious seance by the sea at the haunted Tokeland Hotel for a Feast of Souls. A one night only immersive show that will summon the spirits with tantalizing spectacles. Dine early then enjoy handcrafted cocktails, biodynamic wines and stellar beers. Two-drink minimum.
8 p.m.
Westport
Friday
Trick-or-Treat at the Docks
Westhaven Drive
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wishkah Valley
Trick or Treat
Friday