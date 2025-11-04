The Music Project is looking for actors in a casting call

Attention all actors, casting call for short film to be produced by The Music Project in Grays Harbor/Aberdeen.

The Music Project is producing a short, cinematic promo documentary style film celebrating Grays Harbor’s grunge music legacy and the people who shaped that creative movement.

The 15-20 minute film will follow four friends traveling through Aberdeen as they rediscover the meaning of music, the stories behind it, and the spirit of the people who built the foundation of the Pacific Northwest sound of the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Filming will take place around downtown Aberdeen, throughout Grays Harbor County, and inside The Music Project’s Unplugged anti museum. The story blends humor, emotion and authenticity capturing the texture of Pacific Northwest life: rain, grit and rhythm.

“We’re looking for real people, not just actors. Whether you’re outgoing or quietly observant, bring your real self to the screen,” stated a social media post. “This film is about human connection, humor, and the soul of this place where music, memory, and meaning intersect. Bring your personality. Bring your story.”

Director of photography is by Moyer Multi Media LLC.

Filming Dates: November through December 2025, 1 to 3 days (total), dates TBD.

Compensation: Volunteer/daily stipend TBD, meals, film credit provided, crew appreciation event, photos and promo interview opportunities and The Music Project “Crew Pass” for 2026.

Casting Schedule: Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon at The Music Project, Aberdeen.

Available roles

Main characters:

Actor 1: Creative, introspective, and quietly magnetic. The emotional center of the group, searching for something real beneath the noise.

Actor 2: Thoughtful, grounded, and quick with dry humor. A sound minded realist who believes imperfections make music human.

Actor 3: Witty, sharp, and skeptical with a big heart. Brings energy, honesty, and humor that keeps the group connected.

Actor 4: Warm, empathetic, and optimistic. Believes in the power of stories, community, and genuine connection.

Together, they represent rediscovery, humor, nostalgia, and the enduring rhythm of real life.

Coffee shop patrons (extras)

Age: 20 to 60

Wardrobe: Everyday Pacific Northwest layers (flannel, denim, hoodies, beanies).

Gas station clerk (speaking role)

Grounded, friendly, and a bit nostalgic Age: 40 to 60

Tone: Genuine, humorous.

Coffee baristas/waiter/waitress (two speaking roles)

Quick witted, confident, with a dry sense of humor.

Age: 25 to 40

Personality: Unpretentious, grounded.

Office coworkers (extras)

Background roles in a cubicle office scene with a subtle, comedic tone.

Age: 25 to 50

Wardrobe: Neutral business casual (no logos).

Tone: Mildly disengaged, naturalistic.

Music Project visitors (extras)

Visitors exploring the museum exhibits.

Age: 18 to 70

Wardrobe: Casual, layered (denim, flannel, band tees).

Tone: Curious, expressive, genuine.

Downtown street background (extras)

Pedestrians, window shoppers, and passersby.

Age: 18-plus

Wardrobe: Pacific Northwest weather gear (jackets, scarves, boots).

Tone: Everyday authenticity, not posed.

How to apply:

Email casting@themusicproject.org

Please include:

Full name

Age range

Contact information

Availability (November through December)

Recent photo (headshot or clear candid)

Preferred role(s)