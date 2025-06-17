THE Artisan Faire Chili Cookoff spices up Ocean Shores

The Ocean Shores Convention Center hosted a two-day event featuring THE Artisan Faire, the Washington State Chili Cookoff, and Food Truck Fun, which took place from June 14 to 15.

On this Father’s Day weekend, families gathered. Admission was free, with chili tastings available for $5. The beneficiaries of this event are Adopt-A-Resident and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington.

With sponsors such as Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington, Hidden Coast Homes, The Grey Gull, Sweet Inks, Cool Peeps Tattoo and Gift Shop, Accent Marketing, Charlies Excavation, Surfcrest Resort, Copalis River RV Park and Culinary Excursions.

The Chili Cookoff was sanctioned by the International Chili Society, providing Washington state with the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 International Chili Society World Championship Chili Cookoff. The chefs prepared the chili from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. when the People’s Choice Tasting began. The Chili Cookoff created anticipation, and the final Washington State Chili Cookoff Awards Ceremony took place at 4:30 p.m. as the day concluded. The categories included Traditional Red, Verde, Homestyle and Vegetarian. Scents of fresh food filled the air, evoking a comforting barbecue with friends.

“There’s different criteria that we have to go with. It’s color, taste, flavor and consistency. I’m excited to try the different ones because I walked through there a little bit, and it smelled amazing,” said guest judge Patrick Wendlandt.

This event drew vendors from multiple directions, providing them with an opportunity to sell their goods and participate in Adopt-A-Resident. Member Elaine Thomson, a supportive vendor, spoke on the impactful cause behind THE Artisan Faire.

“The event itself is non-profit, and we support and do gifts for the Green Lake Assisted Living Facility. We do what’s called an Adopt-A-Resident. We’ve had four adoptions this weekend. I have personally donated jewelry to the residents so that they can have a little sparkle and bling in their world. Many of the vendors here have donated and given heartfelt gifts. It’s much fun because the residents get something special at the holidays and a thoughtful gift instead of just a pair of socks,” Thomson said. “It is organized for them specifically per person with privacy and confidentiality taken into consideration. Names are not given out, and room numbers are not given out by us. We simply say we have a resident who likes the color purple, or we have a resident who loves cats, or we have a resident who just recently moved in and they’re feeling a little homesick. We are very conscientious of our residents and their needs for privacy, but also their need to feel loved and seen.”

Vendors showcased their creations and brands throughout the Convention Center, with many of the items on display being handmade goods.

Christy Haskey from Wishkah, Washington, is the owner of Benevolence for the Soul LLC and is one of those who put a strong emphasis on quality.

“All of my products are made with wild medicinal medicine. We go out into the woods, me and my little boy, and we harvest these wild medicinal herbs locally all year round. We make three different kinds of pain salves. We make tinctures, tonics, things that will help you feel better both internally and externally,” Haskey said. “Making sales and meeting people. Networking is the best part about doing these events and finding people locally that I can help or that we can help.”

Held at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, which spans both indoor and outdoor spaces, there was ample room for each vendor and food truck alike. There was a bounty of options to choose from; each vendor provided a service distinctly their own, some traveling far while others were somewhat local to the area.

The cooks who showcased their skills at Food Truck Fun were Oak Burger & Smoked BBQ, serving pulled pork sandwiches alongside nachos with chicken and ribs later in the day; The Marigold Wood Fired Pizza, serving various pizzas such as Margarita and Al Pastor, as well as dessert pizza.

From the iconic Hoquiam location, the Grizzly Den offered a variety of smash burgers, while Bobalastic, from Lacey, served orange chicken, chicken waffle cones, poke bowls, and more. For beverages, there were two stands: Handmade Lemon Shakers, which sold lemonade and also offered kettle corn as an extra treat, and Rollin’ Gypsy Coffee Bar. The Ice cream truck Northwest Cold Treats stood by as kids got ice cream on a lovely spring day.

The results of the Washington State Chilli Cook Off follow as such (winner advance toward the International Society World Championship Chilli Cookoff in October to take place in Indiana):

1st Place: Jock Erickson

Judges Choice: Allianna Elgin

Peoples Choice: George Lee

Top Chilihead in memory of Frank Volz: Robbie Miller, Wrangler Award in Memory of Jamie Beletz: Ashley Otheim, Spicy Spirit in memory of Leonard Kellogg: Eva New

Vegetarian:

1st Place, Josh Ericksen

2nd Place: Eva New

Traditional Red:

1st Place, Ken Beckman

2nd Place, Josh Ericksen

3rd Place, George Lee

The Ocean Shores Convention center was busy with shoppers.