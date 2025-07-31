Temporary changes coming to SR 8 between Elma and McCleary

State Route 8 travelers will soon see temporary changes to the roadway. Daytime road work will allow crews to prepare for opening all lanes between Elma and McCleary.

On Thursday, July 31, crews will reconfigure the highway. The work will allow travelers to use the left lanes on eastbound and westbound state Route 8. Travelers can expect rolling slowdowns in each direction as crews shift traffic onto each inside lane.

The shift allows crews to apply permanent pavement markings to the outside lanes.

Travelers are encouraged to add 15 minutes travel time to help prevent delays.

Crews expect to open all lanes in the next several weeks. The highway has been reduced to one lane in each direction since fall 2023.

The work is part of a project to remove barriers to fish under U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 8 in Grays Harbor County.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down — drive the posted speeds, they’re there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind — workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention — both to workers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm — leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.