Superintendent Chris Reykdal visits North Beach School District kick-off event

The 2025–26 school year began with a special guest at the North Beach School District’s annual kick-off meeting held at North Beach Jr./Sr. High School on Friday — Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

Reykdal spoke passionately about the importance of every staff member who works in public education.

“I try to avoid using the word ‘teacher’ as a blanket term,” Reykdal said. “That’s because whether you drive a bus, prepare meals, maintain facilities or teach in the classroom — you are all educators. Every one of you plays a vital role in helping our kids learn and grow.”

He emphasized the value of collaboration across all roles in education and encouraged staff to share their successes, questions or concerns directly with him. In a lighter moment, he joked, “You’re always welcome to call or text me — but maybe not late at night!”

After speaking for nearly 45 minutes, Reykdal stayed to take photos with staff, adding a personal touch to the day’s events.

North Beach School District Superintendent Richard Zimmerman also addressed the staff, welcoming them to the new year and introducing several new leaders: Scott Lincoln, Principal of Ocean Shores Elementary; Liz Cronin, Principal of Pacific Beach Elementary, who also serves as Special Services Director and Teaching and Learning Coordinator; and Brady Milligan, the district’s new Technology Director.

Zimmerman outlined his vision for the 2025–26 school year, centered around three interconnected goals: increasing attendance, improving student achievement and growing community involvement. He stressed that community involvement, in particular, means getting parents and guardians into schools.

“This is especially challenging at the Jr./Sr. High School level,” Zimmerman said. “But when parents and guardians are present in our schools, it builds a welcoming culture. Students might act like they don’t want their parents there, but the truth is — it means a lot to them. Seeing that level of support shows students that their education matters.”

Zimmerman also shared a quote by educator Larry Bell: “On your worst day on the job, you are still some child’s best hope.” To reinforce this message, he placed small stone hearts on each table, inviting staff members to take one with them.

“I encouraged our staff to keep the heart in their wallet, purse, backpack or pocket,” Zimmerman said. “It should be a reminder that at any moment, you could be the one trusted adult a child needs. It takes a person of great heart to be in education, and that is exactly who we are.”

Zimmerman expressed gratitude for Reykdal’s visit, noting the significance of the state superintendent making the trip to the coast.

“It meant a great deal to our staff to hear directly from Superintendent Reykdal,” Zimmerman said. “For him to take the time to drive out here and speak with us shows his commitment to every district in Washington, no matter how large or small. We’re deeply appreciative.”