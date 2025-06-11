Summit Pacific’s Dr. Achterman named rural health practitioner of the year

Summit Pacific Medical Center announced that Dr. Amanda “Mandy” Achterman has been honored with the prestigious Rural Health Practitioner of the Year Award by the National Rural Health Association.

This national award recognizes her exceptional commitment to rural healthcare and the profound impact she has made across Grays Harbor County.

Dr. Achterman, a board-certified family physician fluent in Spanish, provides a broad scope of care including pregnancy and childbirth services, substance use disorder treatment, women’s health, and prenatal care. Her background in rural Mexico has uniquely prepared her to build trust and deliver culturally responsive care to Hispanic families throughout the region.

“Dr. Achterman exemplifies the kind of provider every rural community dreams of having,” said Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center. “She brings heart, skill, and leadership to everything she does, and our patients — and future doctors — are better because of her.”

Known for going above and beyond, Dr. Achterman has responded to urgent calls in the middle of the night to assist patients in labor, and once identified a life-threatening infection, ensuring emergency surgery was performed in time to save a patient’s life.

In addition to her clinical care, Dr. Achterman is helping shape the next generation of rural healthcare providers. She was instrumental in earning national recognition for the region’s family medicine residency program and now serves as a faculty leader and mentor to resident physicians.

“Dr. Achterman’s dedication and compassion are felt in every corner of our community,” added Martin. “Her work is not only improving lives today — it’s laying the foundation for healthier rural communities tomorrow.”

Summit Pacific celebrates Dr. Achterman’s well-deserved recognition and remains grateful for her continued service and leadership.

Summit Pacific is a vibrant and expanding nonprofit public hospital district serving east Grays Harbor County, Washington. Founded in 1982, Summit Pacific now operates three locations comprised of a critical access hospital, primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic and a range of ancillary and specialty services. Summit Pacific’s vision is “Through Summit Care, we will build the healthiest community in the Nation.” To learn more about Summit Pacific, visit www.summit pacific medical center.org.