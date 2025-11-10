Summit Pacific Medical Center launches restorative care program

Summit Pacific Medical Center has introduced a new Restorative Care Program, offering patients a comfortable and supportive environment to recover from surgery or serious illness before returning home.

The program, which began in recent weeks, provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation services designed to help patients regain strength and independence through personalized care and therapy.

Located within Summit Pacific’s hospital, the Restorative Care Program delivers 24-hour, in-hospital skilled nursing care complemented by physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Patients benefit from access to on-site ancillary services, including laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging, and a 24/7 emergency department — all just steps away.

“Restorative care bridges the gap between hospital and home,” said Lesley Kinzner, MSN, RN, Care Management Supervisor. “Our goal is to provide a healing environment where patients can focus on rebuilding strength and confidence while receiving exceptional care from our dedicated nursing and therapy teams.”

Patients within the program enjoy private rooms, made-to-order meals tailored to their preferences, and a low patient-to-nurse ratio that ensures individualized attention. Additional services include IV therapy, wound care, nutrition counseling, social services, and customized weekend exercise plans. Each patient’s progress is supported by regular meetings with the care team to coordinate treatment and plan for a smooth transition home.

Summit Pacific’s Restorative Care Program offers a unique blend of hospital-level support and rehabilitation-focused recovery — all within the safety and convenience of a local healthcare setting.

For more information about the Restorative Care Program, or to learn how to participate following a surgery or hospitalization, please call 360-346-2266.

Summit Pacific now operates three locations, comprising a critical access hospital, primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic, and a range of ancillary and specialty services.