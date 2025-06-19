Summit Pacific honored nationally for innovative ‘Food as Medicine’

Developed in partnership with WellPoint, Food Rx is a unique, patient-centered initiative designed to improve health outcomes for individuals at risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

“We’re so honored to receive this recognition,” said Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center. “Food Rx is a great example of how we’re thinking outside the box to help people live healthier lives. When you give folks the tools and support to make better food choices, it can really change their health — and their future.”

Summit Pacific providers identify eligible patients based on risk factors such as weight, blood sugar and blood pressure, then guide them through a supportive, food-focused journey toward better health.

Participants in the program receive personalized meal plans, attend cooking classes and gain access to nutritious food. Since its launch in January 2023, 184 people have enrolled in Food Rx, with approximately 40 participants actively picking up healthy food each week.

Many participants have seen measurable improvements: those who remained in the program for six months experienced weight loss, as well as reductions in cholesterol and blood sugar levels. After one year, participants averaged a nine-pound weight loss and continued to show improvements in key health metrics.

For more information about Summit Pacific and its programs, visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org.

Summit Pacific is an expanding nonprofit public hospital district serving east Grays Harbor County. Founded in 1982, Summit Pacific now operates three locations comprised of a critical access hospital, primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic and a range of ancillary and specialty services. Summit Pacific’s vision is “Through Summit Care, we will build the healthiest community in the Nation.”