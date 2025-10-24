Stop by The Daily World’s Book Nook

Popular PBS children’s TV program Reading Rainbow is getting a reboot after nearly 20 years with a new host, librarian Mychal Threets, who takes over for longtime presenter LeVar Burton. A creation of Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM), Reading Rainbow premiered in 1983 and left the airwaves in 2009. The new show is a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premiered on Oct. 4, the fourth will be released Saturday morning.

Upcoming Author Events

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Meet the Author: Jerry Knaak (yours truly)

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Your friendly neighborhood newspaper reporter will be at Harbor Books for a Haunted Hoquiam book signing event in support of my four-book series of vampire novels titled The Dark Passage Series.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Susanne Paola Antonetta

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Please join us upstairs at Browsers next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. as we welcome author Susanne Paola Antonetta to discuss her latest book The Devil’s Castle. The Devil’s Castle delves into the forgotten history of eugenics and links it to present-day psychiatry to explain how we as a culture continue to get mind care so wrong. In The Devil’s Castle, Susanne Paola Antonetta weaves a haunting narrative that confronts the darkest chapters of psychiatric history while offering a bold vision for the future of mental health care.

Robert E. May

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

Browsers is pleased to welcome Olympia writer Robert E. May on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to speak about his new book, Debunking the Yule Log Myth: The Disturbing History of a Plantation Legend. Kirkus Reviews praises the book as “a thoughtful antidote to white Southern propaganda.”

Abby E. Murray in Conversation with Lauren Kay Johnson

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Saturday, November 8 at 4:00 PM for a discussion between authors Abby E. Murray and Lauren Kay Johnson. Both will read some of their work and we will have copies of their books available.

Polson Museum – Hoquiam

Aaron Goings lecture and book signing

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor native Aaron Goings’ treatise on the history of radicalism among Grays Harbor’s lumber workers has just been released by the University of Washington Press. In Red Harbor, Goings resurrects the forgotten history of lumber workers in a bastion of labor radicalism, examining the conflict as workers faced down an alliance of employers, police, and anti-radicals, including the Ku Klux Klan. But he goes beyond these clashes to illuminate the vital roles of families, immigrants, and working-class women in the labor movement, revealing how people fought not only for labor rights but also for the good of their communities.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – First Edition

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Nov. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Westport Timberland Regional Library

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion at the Westport Timberland Regional Library.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. October’s read is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

Flights of Fancy Book Club

Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. November’s read will be This Fatal Kiss by Alicia Jansinska. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

November Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

November’s book is Small Rain by Garth Greenwell. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This is a searching, sweeping novel set at the furthest edges of human experience, where the forces that give life value — art, memory, poetry, music, care — are thrown into sharp relief.

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is spooky stories. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays

10 – 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Fridays

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

