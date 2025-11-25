Standoff in South Bend ends after SWAT team breaches home

SOUTH BEND — A standoff ended hours after a man allegedly assaulted a woman and then barricaded himself inside a home on the 300 Block of Monroe Street in South Bend.

The incident began at 2:46 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24. According to radio traffic, Raymond Police Department Officer Ivy Stafford was the first officer on scene at approximately 2:50 a.m. followed by South Bend Police Department Officer Jordan Dockter.

Officers found an injured female and an agitated male. Stafford reportedly attempted to tase the man, but was unsuccessful.

At 3:04 a.m., the man began barricading himself inside the home and was heard breaking items. He was declared barricaded inside the residence at 3:20 a.m.

Officers attempted to talk the man out of the home. After unsuccessful attempts, the Grays Harbor SWAT team was asked for assistance at 5:07 a.m. and was on scene around 8:42 a.m. SWAT team members utilized flashbangs and tear gas in hopes of getting the man to surrender peacefully. A negotiator was also speaking with the man and made numerous attempts to talk the man out.

At 11:55 a.m., SWAT officers breached the front door of the home and within minutes had the man in custody. He was removed from the home in handcuffs and was completely naked. The man’s name has not been released.

According to radio traffic, the man was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital to be evaluated and was en route to be booked at the jail at 1:03 p.m.

The incident unfolded only a few blocks from the South Bend School District and resulted in the district canceling school for Nov. 24.

Several members of the SWAT team reside within Pacific County. The negotiator — Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Det. Ryan Tully — was a former detective at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.